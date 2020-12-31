Bishop Jugis Announces the Year of St. Joseph

Bishop Peter Joseph Jugis announced that the Diocese of Charlotte will celebrate 2020 as the “Year of St. Joseph” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being solemnly declared Patron of the Catholic Church by Pope Pius IX in his decree Quemadmodum Deus. Throughout the year we want to honor St. Joseph as the guardian and protector of the Church and her faithful with heartfelt prayer and devotion, encouraging all to take his virtuous life as our model for fulfilling our personal vocation to holiness.